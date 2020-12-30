Work on new walking track starts

Our correspondent

Islamabad The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction work on a new walking track in sector F-6 as part of the programme to provide better facilities to the fitness freaks. The construction work is being carried out by the CDA’s Environment Wing and it would be completed in next few weeks with the help of funds approved by the CDA Board. According to the details, the walking track would be completed in line with the best practices and it would be ensured that the construction work in no way causes any damage to the natural environment. The civic agency is also enhancing its manpower to maintain beauty of the walking tracks and parks in the capital city. At the moment the work on beautification of the parks is under way in some ten parks and more than 150 parks would be revived in the coming months. The climate change ministry is also extending its support for beautification of Islamabad under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and Clean and Green Pakistan programme. Given the growing interest of the people the CDA and IslamabadWildlife Management Board (IWMB) are planning to develop more walking and trekking facilities and various locations are being evaluated for this purpose. The CDA’s Director Environment said new walking track in Sector F-6 would be utilized by the people belonging to all segments of the society. “It is an ongoing process and it would continue till such facilities are provided to the residents living in every nook and corner of the city,” he said.