COVID-19 deaths still on the rise Muhammad Qasim

Rawalpindi The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to claim significant number of lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last 24 hours, another 12 patients died of the illness from the region taking death toll to 948. The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi can be termed as the worst hit by the outbreak as compared to other parts of the country as nearly 9.5 per cent of all deaths so far caused by the virus in the country have been reported from the region that is home to less than 3.5 per cent of Pakistan’s population. Out of 9992 COVID-19 deaths so far reported from all across Pakistan, 948 have been fromthe twin cities. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that almost similar is the trend of morbidity of the disease in the region as over 10.3 per cent of all cases so far registered from all across the country have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 475,085 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Pakistan of which 49,109 are from the twin cities. As many as 159 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed seven more lives from Rawalpindi district and five from ICT. The virus has so far claimed as many as 536 lives in Rawalpindi district from where a total of 11719 confirmed cases have been reported. From ICT, the total number of cases so far reported is 37,390 of which 412 have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, 118 new cases have been confirmed positive from the federal capital where the number of active cases has become 4425 on Tuesday. As many as 41 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.