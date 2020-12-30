close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
Awareness to be raised for PWDs rights

Islamabad

 
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch a public awareness campaign regarding the rights and obligations towards persons with disabilities. This was decided during a meeting of the sub-committee of the Special Committee on PWDs in Islamabad on Tuesday. The forum also decided to engage all stakeholders for the detailed review and implementation of the existing laws related to PWDs. It showed great resolve to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of PWDs at all the forums.

