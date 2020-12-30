Afghans at risk from Taliban can relocate to UK

ISLAMABAD: Afghans at risk from the Taliban for helping British forces can relocate to the UK under a new scheme launched by the MoD and Home Office. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel say Britain owes a debt to those that find themselves at risk as a result of their work to support the military and embassy, international media reported.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy will be introduced next year to reflect the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. Hundreds of current and former employees such as embassy support staff, those in political or counter-terrorism roles, or cultural advisers will be eligible.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Nobody’s life should be put at risk because they supported the UK government to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

“As the situation in the region evolves, it is only right we do more to protect local citizens who stood shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.

“As a former soldier I know the bond between the brothers who fight by our side. These Afghans stood by us and risked their lives to make a better country. We owe them a debt and I am proud that the home secretary and I can finally close this chapter and thank them for their service.”

The new scheme will be administered by a specialist team of MoD and civilian police known as the Intimidation Investigations Unit, based in Kabul.

There is no minimum length of service required under the scheme, but those who have been dismissed, including for disciplinary or security reasons, will not be eligible.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the brave individuals who have worked side by side with our armed forces in Afghanistan.

“I am proud that through this new scheme we can provide further support and sanctuary to these courageous men and women.”

The scheme will run alongside the existing relocation provision for Afghan interpreters who served a minimum of 12 months on the frontline before resigning or being made redundant.

To date, over 1,400 Afghans and their families have relocated to the UK under the existing scheme, while hundreds more received funding for education and training.