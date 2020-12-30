Corona kills 63 more

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday reached 39,599 with 1,776 more people testing positive and 1,602 people recovering during the 24 hours.

Sixty-three corona patients, of whom 54 were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Monday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of total 63 deaths, 31 patients died on the ventilator. No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 305 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including 49 percent in Multan, 40 percent in ICT, 32 percent in Peshawar and 32 percent in Lahore. Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas. In ICT 33 percent beds were occupied, in Rawalpindi 31 percent, in Peshawar 64 percent and in Multan 40 percent. Around 30,666 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,320 in Sindh, 12,574 in Punjab, 4,219 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,840 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 219 in Balochistan, 245 in GB, and 249 in AJK. Around 425,494 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 475,085 cases have been detected, including AJK 8,235, Balochistan 18,099, GB 4,853, ICT 37,390, KP 57,746, Punjab 136,669 and Sindh 212,093. Around 9,992 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,502 perished in Sindh, 3,959 in Punjab, 1,617 in KP, 182 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 219 in AJK. A total of 6,619,983 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Meanwhile, the NCOC Tuesday reviewed the National Vaccine Strategy and efforts made to ensure early availability of the vaccine.

The NCOC morning session took stock of epidemic curve chart data, National Vaccine Strategy and update on vaccine administration.

The forum was briefed on negotiations being made with the international vaccine manufacturers in order to get in time availability of the vaccine.

The forum was also briefed on vaccine administration and immunization plan and training of the staff whereas the EPI programme representatives were also directed to designate focal points at district and tehsil level for grass roots level penetration of the programme.