CJ directs Saeed Ghani to stay in courtroom

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed PPP leader and former Sindh local government minister Saeed Ghani to stay in the court room and wait for hearing pertaining to the contempt of court proceedings against him. The PPP minister appeared before the Supreme Court, along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in the encroachments case. After the hearing, Saeed Ghani was also leaving the court with the Sindh CM at which the chief justice directed the PPP minister to stay in the court as contempt proceedings were pending against him and wait for his turn.