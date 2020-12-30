ACE registers case against 18 officers; ETO nabbed

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against as many as 18 officers including five serving directors of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control, Punjab.

The ACE team arrested ETO Adeel Amjad while raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining officers involved in multi-billion corruption scam.

In a statement issued from the office of spokesperson to ACE Punjab, it was stated that the anti-graft body had unearthed a mega scam of registration of used, smuggled and stolen vehicles mainly trucks and buses on the basis of fake auction vouchers for several years by a gang comprising officers/officials of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department and other persons.

Excise department in a letter to ACE had stated that department could not trace scan record of as many as 4397 vehicles. The data was misplaced to benefit those involved in the scam.

Investigation against the mega scam was launched in 2017 which revealed that registration of as many as 7,013

vehicles was fake, with 4,000 of them being registered on the basis of dubious vouchers while record of other vehicles also could not be verified, thus causing a loss of Rs 300 billion to the national exchequer directly and indirectly.

While commenting on the development, ACE Director General Gohar Nafees said the ACE was determined to ensure indiscriminate justice without any influence.

He said those who have caused loss to national exchequer will not be spared and every single penny will be recovered from the plunderers.