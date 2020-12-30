Flights delayed due to fog

LAHORE: The flights schedule of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was disrupted in different parts of the country due to bad weather conditions on Tuesday.

Hundreds of passengers intended to travel on domestic and international flights had to face inconvenience due to delays and cancellation of their flights. According to a PIA spokesman, due to heavy fog in Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, the PIA flights schedule will be affected in the next few days. He said domestic flights will be operated on reports of improved visibility. He said foreign flights landed at alternative airports due to reduced visibility.

PK 9248 Dammam-Lahore landed in Islamabad due to fog and left for Lahore at 10:25am, said the PIA spokesman.

PK 9715 Multan-Madinah departed 3 hours late. PK 9748 Madinah-Lahore left with a delay of 3 hours and 30 minutes. PK 340 Karachi-Faisalabad left with one hour delay and PK 341 Faisalabad-Karachi with 45 minutes delay.