Closure of RLNG supply to export units on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Fearing a massive surge in gas availability crisis in the country, the government has decided to even close down gas supply to export industry once a week if the emergency-like situation emerges in January.

The Petroleum Division is going to get it approved from the ECC, which will meet on Wednesday (today), according to the summary, prepared by the Petroleum Division. However, the move, on the part of the Petroleum Division, has not only irritated the export industry but also Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, as the industry and Dawood are of a firm belief that the move would hamper meeting target of the export orders.

So in the ECC meeting, a stormy session is being anticipated over the summary of the Petroleum Division, seeking one-day closure of gas to export industry in a week, apart from the proposals to ensure the closure of CNG sector for 4-5 days in a week and halting the gas supply to captive power plants for general industry and fertilizer sector. More importantly, RLNG supply will also be curtailed to power plants.

Sources said the Petroleum Division had recommended to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Nov 26, 2020 to stop gas supply to the export sector captive plants where the industry had an electricity connection and could be given electricity instead. However, the sources said that the CCOE had rejected the recommendation of the Petroleum Division and directed that RLNG/gas to export oriented units captive be continued.