Wed Dec 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

11 people rescued from being kidnapped

Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

SUKKUR: The Kandhkot Police have rescued 11 citizens from kidnapping after they were trapped by a female caller.

SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Amjad Sheikh said a gang of Taighani and Jaghirani tribes had trapped 11 people from different cities, including Atta Muhammad Gorchani, Sibghatullah Bhatti, Gulsher Ahmed, police personnel Mujahid Ali, Sanaullah, Muhammad Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Ahmed Nawaz, Imran, Saifullah, who fell in love with a female caller. He said the gang of kidnappers after ensuring that the victims were completely trapped by the female caller invited them on a visit. The SSP stated that the police had traced the phone calls and immediately informed the possible victims of kidnapping. He said the rescued people belonged to various cities, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rohri, Sukkur, Jacobabad and other cities.

