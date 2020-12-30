Fear of another gang war: PTI Sindh asks home ministry to make public list of arms licenses

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh vice-president and leader of the parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Tuesday said the ruling PPP wanted to raise a private militia in Sindh for staging gang wars and bloodbaths, and for that purpose the PPP has been issuing arms licenses on political basis.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said he had already written a letter to the Sindh home minister and secretary that thousands of arms licenses have been issued to persons who did not deserve them on merit. He said these licenses were issued without security clearance and police verification, saying that the PTI had asked the home secretary to provide details about all the licenses issued by the incumbent PPP-led Sindh government. He said the people were afraid of having a new political gang war or bloodshed while Sindh’s chief minister had continuously been issuing arms licenses.

The PTI Sindh leader said 218 licenses had been issued on the recommendation of PPP’s youth wing president, who is an unelected person. He said these licenses were virtually licenses to kill and the PPP had made Sindh its fiefdom, adding that a female MPA has also got arms licenses in a large number for her supporters. He said he has written a letter to the Sindh home minister and home secretary, seeking details of arms licenses issued by the Sindh chief minister from 2018 till 2020.

In his letter, Haleem Sheikh has written to the Sindh CM that he had issued a large number of new computerised arms licenses in Sindh, fearing that these arms licenses may be used for bloodshed or manslaughter on the pattern of Lyari gang war in Karachi. He said, earlier, the-then Sindh government had also issued arms licenses in a large number on political basis without proper police verification, which may have serious repercussions. Moreover, he said he wanted a complete list of arms licenses issued from 2018 till 2020, including names of recommended persons, either MPAs or unelected persons.