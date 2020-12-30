Afghans at risk from Taliban can relocate to UK

ISLAMABAD: Afghans at risk from the Taliban for helping British forces can relocate to the UK under a new scheme launched by the MoD and Home Office.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel say Britain owes a debt to those that find themselves at risk as a result of their work to support the military and embassy, international media reported.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy will be introduced next year to reflect the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. Hundreds of current and former employees such as embassy support staff, those in political or counter-terrorism roles, or cultural advisers will be eligible. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Nobody’s life should be put at risk because they supported the UK government to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.”