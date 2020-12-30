KP-GB land dispute: Jirga members meet affected families

MANSEHRA: A 24-member grand jirga formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to settle the boundary dispute between KP and GB met with the affected families at Bhasha on Tuesday.

“The jirga members are present in the disputed territory and met with affected families,” Arif Khan Yousafzai, the deputy commissioner Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

The jirga nominated by secretaries of KP and GB, having equal presentations of 12-member each, would submit its findings to the district administrations in Kohistan (KP) and Diamer (GB) after meeting with affected families at the Bhasha, a disputed territory between KP and GB.

The members of the grand jirga met with Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Yousafzai and apprised him about their programme before leaving for the jirga. “This jirga would first seek the confidence of affected families and consent and then issue its decree,” said the deputy commissioner.

Yousafzai said the jirga members were empowered by both the KP and GB governments to settle the dispute once and for all. “The affected families settled in the disputed territory could get the compensation of their land acquired for two mega energy projects - Diamer-Bhasha dam and Dasu dam - once this issue is settled amicably,” he said.