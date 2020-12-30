PML-N forward bloc to remain a dream: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: The government’s narrative about the corruption of Sharif family has failed in attracting the masses.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari in a press statement here Tuesday. She said that dreaming about creating rift in the PML-N and forming a forward bloc would remain the government’s dream.

She alleged that the Punjab government had turned the beautiful city of Lahore into a landfill site. She maintained that gangs from within the government were defaming institutions for their nefarious purposes but they would be caught soon.