close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

PML-N forward bloc to remain a dream: Azma Bukhari

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

LAHORE: The government’s narrative about the corruption of Sharif family has failed in attracting the masses.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari in a press statement here Tuesday. She said that dreaming about creating rift in the PML-N and forming a forward bloc would remain the government’s dream.

She alleged that the Punjab government had turned the beautiful city of Lahore into a landfill site. She maintained that gangs from within the government were defaming institutions for their nefarious purposes but they would be caught soon.

Latest News

More From Pakistan