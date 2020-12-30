PML-N forward bloc to remain a dream: Azma Bukhari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The government’s narrative about the corruption of Sharif family has failed in attracting the masses.
This was stated by PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari in a press statement here Tuesday. She said that dreaming about creating rift in the PML-N and forming a forward bloc would remain the government’s dream.
She alleged that the Punjab government had turned the beautiful city of Lahore into a landfill site. She maintained that gangs from within the government were defaming institutions for their nefarious purposes but they would be caught soon.