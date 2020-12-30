Torghar tribesmen seek appointment of forest custodians’

MANSEHRA: The tribesmen in Akazai area of Torghar have sought the appointment of local people as custodians of the forests in accordance with an agreement reached with the government before it changed the tribal status of the district in 2011.

“The forest department has ignored the local tribesmen and appointed outsiders as custodians, violating the agreement,” Gulroz Khan Akazai, a local elder told a news conference in Oghi on Tuesday. A group of local tribes have threatened to take to the streets if the local people were not recruited.

“We want appointment of locals who are lawful owners of forests,” he said. Another elder, Nazmeen Khan Akazai alleged the divisional forest officer and range officer appointed their blue-eyed persons in the department.

“These forests are jointly owned by four local tribes and according to the agreement whenever the forest department makes appointments it would hire only the tribesmen from these tribes,” he said. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should hold an inquiry into the misuse of funds released by the forest department for establishment of nurseries and the Billion Trees Tsunami programme in the district.