Team formed to probe youth’s murder on KKH

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has constituted a special investigation team to probe the coldblooded murder of youngster on Karakoram Highway here on Tuesday.

The investigation team would probe the assassination of one Akram Hakim Khan by two motorcyclists when he was present at a carwash centre situated at the strategically important artery in the heart of city.

The assailants, wearing helmets, had managed to flee on their bike, fearlessly following the firing. A press release issued by the public relations department of the police said that led by SP investigation, the special team was having the assistant superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police and station-house-officer of the City Police Station as its member would submit its findings and progress to the higher authorities daily.