Tension grips area as Lashkar razes two houses in South Waziristan

WANA: Tension gripped the area when tribal lashkar demolished two fort-like houses in the presence of police force and district administration in Azam Warsak in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.

The locals said that the police force and the armed tribal Lashkar men of Zalikhel tribe had taken position against each other and the situation could take an ugly turn. They said that the Zalikhel tribe had also raised the number of armed men to 4,000 and sought more small and heavy weapons to strengthen their position.

The tribal Lashkar in the presence of Wana assistant commissioner and police officials demolished the residences of Khon Badshah Sarkikhel and Haji Muhammad Khan Salwarkhel in Azam Warsak area.

The police officials said that the tribal Lashkar of Zalikhel tribe was carrying out illegal action and that they had registered cases against the 25 prominent elders of the said tribe. They said that the erstwhile Fata had now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and carrying out such acts, including razing houses and other structures, were liable to action as per law of the land.