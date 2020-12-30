UK enters dangerous phase of pandemic

LONDON: A surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom is of “extreme concern”, a health boss says, as a record number of cases was reported for the second day running.

On Tuesday, 53,135 new COVID cases were recorded as well as 414 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Not all data was reported in full over the Christmas period, leading to a lag in some data, but Public Health England said there had been a “real increase”. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the NHS was facing “unprecedented pressures”. Ahead of an announcement on any changes to England’s tier restrictions on Wednesday (today), Hancock added in a tweet: “We must suppress this virus to protect our NHS & save lives until the vaccine can keep us safe.” Mr Hancock will reveal whether restrictions in local areas are being toughened up or eased for the final time in 2020, reports BBC.

MPs are returning to Westminster for one day today in order to rapidly vote through Boris Johnson’s eleventh-hour Brexit deal. The vote is expected to take place around 2.30pm, with announcements about tier changes expected at around 3pm. Hospitals in England and Wales are now treating more COVID patients than at the peak of the first wave in April. Dr Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at PHE, said: “We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of Covid-19 infection across the UK, which is of extreme concern, particularly as our hospitals are at their most vulnerable.

“Whilst the number of cases reported today include some from over the festive period, these figures are largely a reflection of a real increase.” Dr Hopkins said it was “essential, now more than ever” that people follow social distancing rules to help drive infections down and protect the NHS and vulnerable people. It comes a day after more than 40,000 daily virus cases were announced for the first time in the UK, although it is thought infection rates were higher earlier in the year, before mass testing.

In Wales’ Brecon Beacons beauty spot, police have had to turn away visitors from as far away as London - which is under “stay at home” tier four rules. People in Scotland have been urged to stay at home and not celebrate Hogmanay with other households. And in Northern Ireland a top doctor has warned a third surge of COVID cases is expected in mid-January, in part driven by the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

There is no shying away from these very big, record-breaking figures and the strain they put on the NHS. Many hospitals in the UK are already caring for more people with COVID than during the first wave and the situation looks set to get worse, not better - at least in the short term. New infections are rising rapidly, which will pile on even more pressure on busy wards in the coming weeks. Although much of the UK has introduced tougher COVID restrictions, it is not clear yet if they will be enough to help drive infections down, or at least hold them at manageable levels.