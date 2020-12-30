close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
December 30, 2020

PML-N Foundation Day today

National

December 30, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N will celebrate its Foundation Day here on Wednesday (today). The main ceremony of Foundation Day will be held at Kashmir House, Islamabad. PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address this function.

PML-N MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and workers will also join the celebrations while Maryam will announce important decisions of the party regarding future moves against the government.

