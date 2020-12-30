Laudable honesty

This refers to the letter ‘Unprepared’ (Dec 25) by SRH Hashmi. It is unfortunate that instead of appreciating a leader’s honesty, we criticise him when he admits his mistakes.

I, however, agree with the writer when he says that an inexperienced leader should have selected a capable and experienced team to run the country’s affairs efficiently. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), appointments on the key positions were not made on merit.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad