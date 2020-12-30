No facilities

Liaquatpur is a tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan district. Its population is to around 150,000. The literacy rate of the tehsil is satisfactory. It is unfortunate to admit that the area is deprived of the basic necessities. Liaquatpur doesn’t have public libraries and playgrounds. Its sewerage system and road infrastructure are quite poor.

The area’s elected representatives never highlights these issues in the National Assembly. The relevant authorities need to take steps to provide all the basic facilities to residents.

Waqas Bhatti

Rahimyar Khan