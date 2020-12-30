Tax filers

In 2019, around three million taxpayers in Pakistan filed their tax returns. The total number of taxpayers in Pakistan should have been around seven million. The current scenario simply means that a large number of potential taxpayers are not documented and do not pay taxes. Fortunately, the FBR has the comprehensive data of individuals’ expenditures and assets from. However, this data is not being used to identify suspected tax evaders.

The relevant authorities should introduce necessary reforms to strengthen the FBR so that the government can achieve its tax targets.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi