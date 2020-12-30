Not connected

This refers to the letter ‘Online classes’ (Dec 26). The writer has discussed a genuine issue. Online classes were introduced to continue education during the pandemic. However, for many students, it is impossible to attend online classes. In Balochistan, many areas lack the internet facilities. In March, when the government imposed a lockdown, students from Balochistan protested against online classes and tried to highlight the issues that they were facing.

However, the authorities paid no attention. Turbat is the province’s second largest and one of the most developed cities yet it lacks 4G services. How can students take online classes without the internet?

Afroz MJ

Kech