A twist in the tale?

Further questions appear to be arising about the future of the PDM, after the CEC of the PPP announced – following a meeting in Karachi on Tuesday – that resignations from the assemblies would be unwise given that this could allow the government to undo the 18th Amendment and other legislation. The PPP must also no doubt be concerned about its government in Sindh. It also seems that not all may be good between the JUI-F and the PPP, with the latter taking exception to how Maulana Fazlur Rahman failed to make an appearance at its Dec 27 rally in Larkana. The PDM had stated at Larkana that it had no intention of stepping back from its plans to stage a march on Islamabad and if necessary, resign from the assemblies. It must also be rather clear to the PDM parties that they must act together, otherwise the whole exercise would be pointless. However, the issue of the resignations as well as mumblings about deals from almost every political nook and cranny means that the PDM's future looks rather tentative and the movement certainly will feel the need to come up with some cohesive plan, beyond the winter rallies that have just ended, if it wants to continue being taken seriously as an opposing force. Meanwhile, the PML-N has also called a party meeting to discuss the Senate election issue.

While the PDM faces differences in approach and strategy within its own ranks, there has also been the emergence of what seems to be an opening up of graver differences between the ruling PTI and its allies. The MQM has spoken out strongly against the census in Sindh and the demographic results it produced, warning that a new count was required. At the same time, the Balochistan Awami Party, the ruling party in Balochistan, has demanded another seat in the cabinet and said that at present with only Zubaida Jalal holding a seat which involves defence and as such has no impact on Balochistan, it is just not being granted the promises that were made to it. The BAP obviously has an interest in developing Balochistan and thereby pleasing the people who voted its members into power.

Aside from the BAP and MQM, Muhammed Ali Durrani, the secretary general of the PML-F, another ally of the PTI, has met with Shahbaz Sharif in prison and discussed various issues, one of which according to inside reports, is said to involve the possibility of all the Muslim Leagues coming together. This proposal has been staged in the past as well. It is however significant that the meeting between Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammed Ali Durrani took place despite opposition from Imran Khan, and without the knowledge of Maryam Nawaz. The PPP, and Asif Ali Zardari in particular are however said to be pleased by the meeting. Durrani, like Shahbaz, is an experienced politician and an alliance between the two would not be welcomed by the PTI. The PML-Q, meanwhile, remains unhappy with the setup in Punjab and continues to demand a greater share in the province.

All these developments from its own allies have come together at the same time, putting the PTI in a new position of possible weakness and making it necessary that it reconsider its strategy. There seem to be few solutions at the moment to overcome the crisis. The opposition obviously would not want a strengthened PTI in the Senate. It is being suggested that the only solution may lie in talks between the opposition and the PTI. In that, there has been talk also from the government side on a dialogue with the opposition, but without Maryam Nawaz or Maulana Fazlur Rahman. This is a somewhat bizarre demand, given the popularity both individuals command, something the government camp may dislike but cannot wish away. At the same time, the government also understands that a confrontation may not benefit the government or the ruling party in any way. As the country braces for another year, its politics promises to remain uncertain for now.