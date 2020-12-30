APHC urges UN to take notice of Kashmiri prisoners plight

close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
December 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiris, detained by Modi-led Indian government before and after August 5, 2019, and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take note of the situation, saying the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom could not be suppressed through inhuman and undemocratic measures.

He said thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders, activists and youths, were languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and various other jails in India and the occupied territory.

