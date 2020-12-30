Illegal constructed house in Beri Bagh graveyard demolished

PESHAWAR: Officials of Town-One Peshawar have demolished an illegally constructed house over an area of one-kanal in Beri Bagh graveyard here on Monday.

Owner of the house, who was present on the occasion, was issued warning of strict legal action if same attempt was repeated in future.

According to a statement, Town-One Regulation officer, Riaz Awan and other officials of district administration visited the site of encroachment in Beri Bagh graveyard.

The raiding team on reaching the site decided to remove the encroachment by demolishing the under construction structure of the spacious house. A large number of police was also present on the occasion to avert any untoward happening.

Earlier, Town-One administration received a complaint about construction of a house over one-kanal area by removing graves in Beri Bagh graveyard. Taking action over the complaints, team was sent to the site and a notice was issued to the owner for removal of the structure by his own.