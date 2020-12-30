Investment of funds: KP govt adopts ‘public investment management’ to ensure prudence

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted the Public Investment Management (PIM) approach to ensure prudence in the provision and investment of funds on vital public infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the PIM Advisory Committee with Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, as its chairman, said an official communique.

The members of the committee include Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary Health, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Public Health Engineering, Secretary Energy and Power, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Industries and Secretary Tourism.

The chief economist works as the secretary to the committee who is being technically assisted by the Governance and Policy Project of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the statement added.

Led by the Planning and Development Department, an official statement said, the PIM would foster the decision-making and resource allocation functions of the provincial government by aligning intended project results with the strategic development objectives.

The system, once fully implemented, would improve coordination and synergy among the development projects funded by development partners or through government resources to create greater impact of public investment on the provincial economy, it said, adding, “It is an approach to manage government expenditures for public infrastructure strategically and efficiently.”

“This decision of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in line with the approved recommendations of the Federal Government’s Planning Division for the simplification of development processes to improve public investment management. Given the limited financial, human and material resources, the PIM framework will enable the Planning and Development Department to maximise the efficiency of public investment through improved planning, selection and management of valuable public funds,” it added.

Following a series of review meetings, the committee approved the PIM action plan at a cost of Rs 117 million, which includes ensuring oversight, providing advise and setting up an institutional arrangement in the form of PIM and Governance Reform Unit. The PIM Working Group constituted under the Secretary Planning and Development has the representation of the relevant Line Departments and Section Chiefs to manage the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee. “These departments have also been directed to notify “PIM Focal Persons” for coordination, synergy and guidance on reforms under the PIM mechanism,” said the communique said, adding, the development partners working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be engaged to integrate PAM approach within their programme designs.