Senior KTH doctor repatriated to Health Dept

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital in its 81st meeting transferred a senior physician and former dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) to the Health Department.

Prof Nurul Iman is a senior faculty member and has served the KMC two times, first as its principal and then dean.

He was considered a strong supporter of the so-called health reforms, initiated by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was one of the few doctors in Peshawar who helped Dr Nausherwan Burki, the architect of PTI’s much-publicised health reforms, when he came first time to KP in 2014 to take the doctor community in confidence regarding his reforms agenda.

People close to Prof Nurul Iman said he had joined KMC as it’s dean without getting an NoC from the provincial Health Department. And after completing his dean tenure, the Health Department issued him the NoC which was latet withdrawn and he was again notified.