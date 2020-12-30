Land dispute claims 4 lives in N Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Four people were killed and another sustained injuries in a clash over a land dispute in Mir Ali in North Waziristan on Tuesday.
It was learnt that some cousins exchanged harsh words that led to a bloody clash. They had a dispute pertaining to the ownership of a piece of land.
The exchange of fire left four people dead and one person wounded. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital. The police registered a case.