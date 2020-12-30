Hand-grenades recovered in Bajaur

KHAR: Police recovered hand-grenades dumped by militants in their hideouts in Koz Tangai area in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the police raided the hideouts of the militants and recovered a number of hand-grenades in Koz Tangai area.

The officials said that militants had dumped the hand-grenades and were waiting for an appropriate opportunity to carry out sabotage acts in the district.

However, the timely action of the police and other law enforcing agencies prevent the area from the destruction.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the suspected perpetrators of subversive acts in the district.