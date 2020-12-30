Drive against power theft continues

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Circle Task Force of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) along with police carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of College Town sub-division on Tuesday.

During operation, an official communique said, the teams removed more than 58 direct hooks and decided to register cases against them. Similarly, it added, during operation one span LT conductor used for direct hooks were also removed.