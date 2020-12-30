Beeya Jee’s poetry book is a tearjerker

The Battle of Karbala imparts heart-rending and touching hue to the poetry of Beeya Jee, presented in her poetry collection ‘Lahoo Lahoo Karbala’. This is unmistakably intelligible because the Battle of Karbala is an unusual happening in the history of humankind. Her poetry is a salaam, which is a type of dirge saluting Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for their sacrifices.

The poet has written emotional lines of poetry in praise of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who along with his 72 companions, including women and children of his family took a historic stand against Yazid’s much larger army. Her tragic yet beautiful verses appeal to all readers as their heartache enlivens their humanity within.

The pain of a brave man's loss, 1,400 years ago is fresh in the hearts until today for the reason that Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions sacrificed life in order to save not only Islam but also entire humanity. The message the Karbala event left cannot be compared in influence with any other event in history.

Numerous ceremonies are noteworthy in the world, but Muharram is the only commemoration that takes place in memory of the cruelty wreaked upon innocent people. Karbala refers to a battle against tyranny and oppression led by Imam Hussain (AS). Battle of Karbala, though a part of Islamic history has influenced the followers of other faiths as well because it was a struggle of the principles of truth and justice against the untruth and injustice:

The colour with which Karbala event has been depicted in this poetry collection is purely Beeya Jee’s own.