close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 30, 2020

NCH elections

Islamabad

 
December 30, 2020

Rawalpindi : A meeting of general body of National Council for Homoeopathy (NCH) held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, which elected Homoeopathic Dr. Rao Ghulam Murtaz as president of National Council of Homoeopathy and Homoeopathic Dr. Saeed ul Rehman Khattak as vice president for National Council of Homoeopathy, says a press release issued by Amir Nadeem Ramay registrar National Council for Homoeopathy.

Latest News

More From Islamabad