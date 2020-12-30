NCH elections

Rawalpindi : A meeting of general body of National Council for Homoeopathy (NCH) held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, which elected Homoeopathic Dr. Rao Ghulam Murtaz as president of National Council of Homoeopathy and Homoeopathic Dr. Saeed ul Rehman Khattak as vice president for National Council of Homoeopathy, says a press release issued by Amir Nadeem Ramay registrar National Council for Homoeopathy.