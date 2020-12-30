Central Punjab reach Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

KARACHI: Holders Central Punjab on Tuesday conquered Southern Punjab by ten wickets to make it to the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the SBP Ground.

Central Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the five-day final of the country’s marquee first-class event here at the National Stadium from January 1.

It was indeed a splendid turnaround for Central Punjab in the season. Halfway through the event, held under a double league system, Central Punjab were nowhere in contention for the title. However, they staged a remarkable fightback and produced four wins in the last five games to re-emerge as the title contenders yet again.

On the fourth and final day of the final round fixture against Southern Punjab, Central Punjab achieved the 63-run target in ten overs without losing a wicket.

Mohammad Akhlaq remained not out on 38 which came off 42 balls and had four fours and two sixes. Mohammad Saad hit unbeaten 25 off 18 deliveries, striking two sixes and two fours.

Earlier, Southern Punjab, who had been forced to follow-on, resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 314-7 and were folded for 368 in 100.4 overs, which set only a 63-run target for Central Punjab. Saif Badar made 52 off 111 balls, striking four fours and one six. Skipper Hasan Ali got 3-91, for a match haul of 6-131. Left-arm spinner Ahmad Safi got 4-108, all coming on Monday, finishing the match with 5-159.

Central Punjab declared their first innings at 493-7. Southern Punjab made 187, in response.

Central Punjab finished the league phase at the second spot with 137 points. They won four matches, lost three and drew three.

Southern Punjab, meanwhile, ended the season at the third spot with 128 points.

At National Stadium, the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern ended in a draw.

Chasing 438, Northern had reached 108-5 in their second innings by end of the game. Nasir Nawaz made 46 off 51 balls, striking three fours and two sixes, while Mohammad Nawaz made 28 off 21 balls, hitting five fours.

Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman claimed 3-26, for match figures of 6-115.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 2-25, for a match tally of 6-139.

KP, who had gained a huge lead of 185, resumed their second innings at 87-3 and declared it at 252-8.

Adil Amin top-scored with 77, which came off 108 deliveries, smacking 12 fours. Kamran Ghulam made 51 off 98 balls, hitting five fours. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers with 5-69 in 20.4 overs, finishing the game with 6-179.

KP had scored 521 in their first innings. In response, Northern were folded for 336.

The draw helped KP finish the league stage at the summit with 161 points. They won five matches, lost one and drew four.