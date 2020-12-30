Zia-ul-Haq fined

LAHORE: Southern Punjab’s Zia-ul-Haq has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Central Punjab in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the State Bank Stadium.

Zia was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match.

The incident happened in the 118th over of Central Punjab’s first innings on the second day of the match on Sunday, when Zia pointed towards the pavilion after dismissing Hasan Ali.