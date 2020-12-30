New PSB DG promises good working relationship with POA

ISLAMABAD: Dr Arshad Mehmood, who has taken over additional charge of the director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Tuesday spoke highly of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), saying that national and international sports cannot flourish without active participation of this important stakeholder.

Talking to ‘The News’ just after taking over the charge, he said the POA or national Olympic committee of any country holds immense importance.

“I have great respect for the POA and its role in the promotion of sports as well as for maintaining liaison with international sports bodies. The POA is being looked after by respected and experienced people, as such, they deserve our full support. They have been playing an important role and their contribution must be honoured,” Dr Arshad said.

He added that one of his tasks being the director general would be to develop good working relations with the POA and other stakeholders.