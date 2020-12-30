Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases

LONDON: The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 18 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest number since weekly testing began.

Manchester City’s clash at Everton was postponed on Monday after an outbreak of multiple positive cases at City.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19,” the league said in a statement.

“Of these, there were 18 new positive tests. Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.” That figure surpassed the previous highest figure recorded of 16 for November 9-15.