Local coaches create divisions: Sethi

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has said that local coaches create divisions in team ranks and that he would have extended Mickey Arthur’s contract for his professional stance had he been there.

In a virtual interaction with a group of journalists, Sethi said: “If I had been there (in the PCB), I would have extended Mickey Arthur’s contract. Mickey and his coaching team gave good results and they were able to prepare the players. Our top cricketers cannot coach the national team professionally. Foreign coaches are the best for coaching Pakistan teams.

“If I were the chairman of the cricket board, I would have extended his contract. He made decisions on a professional basis while local coaches make decisions in selection and other matters under the pressure of personal relationships, and friendships.”