Rupee stable

KARACHI: The rupee ended little changed against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.39 against the dollar, almost the same as its Monday’s closing of 160.38. It fell 0.01 percent during the session.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 160.60 to the dollar. It had finished at 160.70 in the previous trading session.

“There was a dollar demand from importers in the first half. However, an improvement in the supplies from the export proceeds helped ease the depreciation pressure,” a currency dealer said. The rupee is expected to stay stable, trading around 160 levels against the dollar at the end of this year, the dealer added.