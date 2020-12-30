Gold rates up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola to Rs113,550/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went up Rs85 to Rs97,350, it added. However, in the international market, bullion rates remained unchanged at $1,878/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.