FPCCI says tariff hike plan panders to IMF

KARACHI: Pakistan’s apex trade body on Tuesday rejected the government’s tariff hike plan to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into resuming the $6 billion extended fund facility for the country.

Anjum Nisar, president of the FPCCI said the government decided to raise power tariffs by around 30 percent or Rs3.30/unit before December 31 in phases and that would “lead the economy towards point of no return due to interference of International Monetary Fund in the Pakistani economy”.

In late March, IMF paused discussions with Pakistan on the second review of the three-year extended fund facility program following the coronavirus outbreak. That review’s conclusion is imperative for the country to bag the third tranche of around $450 million under the facility.

Nisar said the ministry of energy issued a notification to increase the power tariff from Rs13.35/unit to Rs13.53/unit which is applicable on consumers using more than 300 units and is effective from December 1.

“Frequent raises in energy rates on behest of the IMF would make the Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market,” he said in a statement. “The industry is the main victim of this IMF interference, as donors’ involvement in the Pakistan’s economic matters and dictations to the policy makers for taking harsh measures would add to the economic miseries of the country.”

FPCCI president said Pakistan is the most frequent customer of IMF and governments often depends on borrowing from IMF and accepts stringent conditions. The IMF wants the government to get the electric power law passed in the National Assembly, “enabling the government to pass on its cost of inefficiency and theft to the power consumers through imposition of surcharges, which is totally unjust”.

The FPCCI president said trade and industry is the backbone of the economy, which generates more than 90 percent of the government's total resources.

“Despite challenges due to the coronavirus, Pakistan’s economic performance remained encouraging, as the current account balance, foreign exchange reserves and stock exchange have improved significantly. Inflation is projected to stay in the range of 7.8 percent to 8.3 percent this month,” he said. “All these positive indicators might take the reverse gear if the authorities take decision to hike the power tariff.”

Nisar said business community understands that there is no overnight solution of the economic problems “but there is a dire need to set directions and to introduce economic reforms to get rid of dependence on foreign loans”.

“The biggest question is how to keep the momentum of growth in the wake of a less than targeted growth of the agriculture and the manufacturing sectors. The second one is the widening gap between exports and imports that could be contained by enhancing exports,” he said. “There is a need for developing regional, product specific and target oriented marketing strategy. New markets and new products need to be explored to reduce country’s dependence on few commodities and countries. Pakistan’s exports are highly concentrated in few items. Such concentration in few markets can also become a source for instability in export earnings.”