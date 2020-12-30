Yesterday (Dec 29), Pakistan confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus variant detected in the UK. It is indeed an alarming situation as the new variant is said to be more dangerous. Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Within the country, tourist spots have been Covid-19 hotspots. The authorities should close tourist spots to control the spread of the virus. Contrary to this, domestic tourism has increased in the country. Tourist spots all over the country are overcrowded with tourists who have visited these places to enjoy winter. In the middle of a deadly pandemic, the people are holding events at the famous Gorakh hill station in Sindh. This can prove to be deadly for the entire country. Now, the relevant authorities have announced to celebrate the new year and will hold a three-day event at the Gorakh hill station. There is no doubt that domestic tourism is great for Pakistan’s revenue. But these events shouldn’t be held at a time when the country is dealing with a pandemic.

Shabir Hyderani

Johi