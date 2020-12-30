close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
Substance abuse

Newspost

 
December 30, 2020

According to the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Pakistan has 6.7 million drug users out of which more than 4 million are drug addicts. Substance abuse is rife in the country. The main reason for this large number of drug addicts is that drugs are extremely cheap and easy to get.

Even university-going students use drugs on a daily basis. Our government needs to take serious action to deal with this dangerous issue.

Mahnoor Afzal

Rawalpindi

