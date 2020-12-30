Respecting constitution

While the US and its armed forces have been instrumental in supporting dictators, tyrannical regimes and launching military interventions, directly or through their proxies, to control the world’s natural resources, they have ensured rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution within their country. It is this uninterrupted and total commitment to the constitution that allowed them to overcome the recent crisis created by Donald Trump. The US president tried his best to subvert the constitution and harm democratic process, by refusing to accept the result of the elections. He tried to seek the intervention of the armed forces in internal affairs but failed.

It is this devotion that unites the US despite its diversity. This devotion is the reflection of our Quaid’s vision which he shared while addressing the nation on 11 August 1947.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore