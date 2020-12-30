close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
December 30, 2020

Laudable honesty

Newspost

 
December 30, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Unprepared’ (Dec 25) by SRH Hashmi. It is unfortunate that instead of appreciating a leader’s honesty, we criticise him when he admits his mistakes.

I, however, agree with the writer when he says that an inexperienced leader should have selected a capable and experienced team to run the country’s affairs efficiently. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), appointments on the key positions were not made on merit.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

