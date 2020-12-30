Challenges of our time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The unemployment rate in the country is increasing at a rapid pace. But the government hasn’t taken any steps to deal with this serious issue. The country’s educated youth finds it difficult to find a job. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy has suffered quite a lot.
The pandemic halted business activities which resulted in joblessness. The government should create employment opportunities on an urgent basis.
Sana Ali
Jhelum