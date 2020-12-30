close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 30, 2020

Challenges of our time

Newspost

 
December 30, 2020

The unemployment rate in the country is increasing at a rapid pace. But the government hasn’t taken any steps to deal with this serious issue. The country’s educated youth finds it difficult to find a job. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy has suffered quite a lot.

The pandemic halted business activities which resulted in joblessness. The government should create employment opportunities on an urgent basis.

Sana Ali

Jhelum

Latest News

More From Newspost