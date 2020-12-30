More violence

We are all accustomed to periodic episodes of violence and killing in Balochistan. The province has seen a low-lying insurgency that has continued year after year, decade after decade. The sentiment in Balochistan, also reflected by ordinary people, is that the province's large reserves of coal and gas are being exploited by the centre and by other provinces, while too small a share of these resources goes to Balochistan itself. Despite its rich reserves of minerals, Balochistan is the least developed of Pakistan's provinces.

The latest militant attack in Balochistan took place on Saturday at a checkpost in Harnai, 170 km east of the capital Quetta. Seven FC paramilitary soldiers were martyred in the attack, which has not been claimed by any group. Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemning the loss of life and the martyrdom of soldiers, has indicated that India is behind the unrest in Balochistan and that the killings are supported by India with Afghanistan adding to the problem given the strong Indian presence there; Balochistan is bordered by Afghanistan and Iran. Its relationship with the centre has been troubled for a very long time and there have been various periods of grave unrest in the province, where it is said many have gone missing over the years.

Given that we all know the insurgency exists and the militancy has hardly abated, the real question is what the solution could be. There is no question that a solution can come only through dialogue and not through further violence. Violence has been tried many times, and we need to win this war. We need to overcome the militants and prevent the kind of attacks we see every day in one form or the other. One way is to ensure the development of these regions so that people are not tempted to support the militants. The answer can only lie in dialogue between all the stakeholders in Balochistan and the government in the centre. Balochistan must be given some sense of security and more control over its own destiny and its own resources. It must be confident that the projects under the CPEC pipeline and other projects being laid by China will benefit its people as well as others. Until this happens, the danger of attacks on representatives of the centre will continue. The one lesson we should have learnt from our years of battling militancy is that the public generally is opposed to extremism of all kinds but the only way to get all of the people on the government’s side is if legitimate grievances are addressed.