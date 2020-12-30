close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 30, 2020

KU, SECP ink MoU to launch joint research projects

Karachi

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director SECP Dr Yasmeen Khan inked the MoU at the KU VC Secretariat on Tuesday.

The KU and SECP would jointly work to promote and transfer knowledge and information in the field of mental health, psychology, psychiatry, and to promote a healthy society. According to the MoU, they had agreed to launch product development activities, industry visits, joint seminars, conferences, job support, internship for students, scholarships, placing SECP experts on departmental advisory boards, special lectures and training sessions, educational material development, course content, structure, sponsored research projects, analytical facilities for the departmentâ€™s students and the faculty.

