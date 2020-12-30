Three men injured in separate firing incidents

Three people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to police, 25-year-old Sajid was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station.

The injured person was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place when the man offered resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, identified as Ovais, was wounded in Korangi. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained while the injured person was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Aslam was injured in the Saeedabad area of Baldia Town. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment. Police said the stray bullet hit and injured the man, and an investigation was underway.