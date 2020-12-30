Under-training ASPs laud SSU standards during visit to its offices

The under-training ASPS (assistant superintendents of police) of the 47th Specialised Training Programme (23rd ICC) visited the Special Security Unit Headquarters on Tuesday, and appreciated the professional standards maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations.

The delegates saw various sections of the SSU and were briefed by Commandant SSU Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjhar about the functioning of various sections and the measures adopted to set up the countryâ€™s first Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. He also briefed them about the advance professional training being provided to commandos.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed met the ASPs and emphasised that the Pakistan police should improve their ability through human resources, recruitment, modern trainings and good ethics to meet the highest international standards of modern policing.

He added that the ASPs were the future of Pakistan and should follow steps for the improvement of policing without corruption and try to ensure public service. DIG Ahmed further said that the SSU had launched recently firearm and self-defence training for university students, as this was the need of the hour to make students aware about self-defence and basic firearm training.

The SSU, he said, had started its working on modern lines aimed at ensuring justice to people where common men would like to approach the police for the redressal of their grievances without any hesitation.

All the SSU commandos had been provided different professional trainings by various institutions, including army training centres, to make them physically fit with modern skills to challenge terrorists, he added.

The ASPs also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by the SWAT commandos, where a hostile situation was created by terrorists. The delegation presented souvenirs to the DIG Security, who himself honoured the delegation with souvenirs.